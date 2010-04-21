Brussels unveils plan to press member states to live up to aid promises

The EU may be collectively be the biggest donor of development aid in the world, but such sums remain far below what has repeatedly been pledged, and so on Wednesday, the European Commission said the bloc's member states are not doing enough and need to step up their game, announcing a 12-point-plan to get the 27 to live up to their promises.

"It is important to recall that the challenge of poverty does not stop at the EU's borders. I call on Member States to make developing countries p...