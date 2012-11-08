Ad
euobserver
Tuvalu islands - among those to get visa-free travel to EU (Photo: Stefan Lins)

EU to scrap visas for sunny island states

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission wants to grant visa-free travel to 16 island nations as part of a larger effort to boost tourism in Europe.

The proposal would entitle Island nation citizens with a valid passport to stay in Europe for up to 90 days.

"We need to attract legitimate travels to the EU while of course securing our borders," EU justice commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom told reporters in Brussels on Wednesday (7 November).

The islands include five from the Caribbean - Domini...

Tuvalu islands - among those to get visa-free travel to EU (Photo: Stefan Lins)

