The EU is opening up to Belarussian leader Alexander Lukashenko, despite his poor human rights record (Photo: www.president.gov.by)

Belarus last country in Europe to execute people

by Valentina Pop,

Belarus is the last country in Europe and from the former Soviet Union that still carries out executions, after Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan abolished capital punishment last year, Amnesty International writes in its yearly report on the death penalty.

At least four people were executed and another sentenced to death in 2008, the study estimates. The human rights group is only able to offer an estimate as all information on the death penalty in Belarus is kept sec...

