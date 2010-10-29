China hints at Portuguese debt purchases

China has indicated its willingness to buy Portuguese government bonds, an important fillip to the beleaguered centre-left administration in Lisbon, currently struggling to avoid asking for a bail-out.

The announcement was made on Thursday (28 October) by Chinese vice-foreign minister Fu Ying, ahead of a visit to Portugal by Chinese President Hu Jintao next month.

China "has always given positive and favorable consideration" to bond purchases when making state visits, Ms Fu told ...