Poland ready to lift opposition to EU-Russia pact

Poland is ready to lift its veto on a new EU-Russia political agreement, the country's prime minister Donald Tusk said on Thursday.

Warsaw vetoed the bilateral agreement in late 2006 in response to Russia's ban on Polish meat exports.

"I see no big problems in working out a negotiating mandate within the EU and Poland will certainly not be an obstacle to the lifting of the veto", Mr Tusk told Reuters in an interview.

If materialized, the move would be another sign of the ...