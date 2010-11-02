Commissioner envisages robust EU crisis centre

EU aid commissioner Kristalina Georgieva is keen to set up a 24-hour-a-day disaster-monitoring centre with access to classified information on EU foreign policy and the authority to call in military assets from EU countries where necessary.
"When I wake up in the morning and open my eyes, the first thing I do is go to the message of the day on my iPad. They keep them short. They use a standard distribution list - all the member states get it, the relevant EU institutions, the Crisis Roo...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
