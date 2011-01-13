Ad
euobserver
China is the world's largest emitter, but the new five-year plan is forecast to contain many environmental initiatives (Photo: AdamCohn)

Chinese five-year plan will be wake-up call on climate, EU says

EU & the World
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Europe's top climate official has said China's imminent five-year plan, expected to be brimming with environmental and energy initiatives, will serve as a stark reminder of Europe's diminishing frontrunner status in the area.

Climate commissioner Connie Hedegaard made the comments in Brussels on Thursday (13 January), preparing the ground for a return to the debate on whether the EU should increase its CO2-cutting pledge for the coming decade from 20 to 30 percent, based on 1990 leve...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
China is the world's largest emitter, but the new five-year plan is forecast to contain many environmental initiatives (Photo: AdamCohn)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections