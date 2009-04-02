Ad
euobserver
Protests were largely peaceful on Wednesday, but 87 arrests were made (Photo: room1834)

Rival press conferences mark summit eve

EU & the World
by Andrew Willis, LONDON,

The eve of formal G20 discussions due to be held in London's Excel Centre in the east docklands area was marked by competing press conferences between old alliances, while a series of bilateral meetings across the city bore considerable results.

United States president Barack Obama and British prime minister Gordon Brown both stressed the importance of co-ordinated stimulus spending to jump-start the global economy at a joint press conference on Wednesday (1 April) morning.

"Don'...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
Protests were largely peaceful on Wednesday, but 87 arrests were made (Photo: room1834)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections