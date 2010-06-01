Police violence lends backdrop to EU-Russia summit

Russian riot police on Monday (31 May) violently broke up a small-scale pro-democracy rally, causing potential embarrassment at a summit with the EU.
The police swooped down on a crowd of about 1,000 protesters at Triumfalnaya Square in Moscow. Reuters reported that the activists, including young women and elderly people, were beaten, dragged along the ground and thrown into vans.
Police also dispersed a 300-str...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
