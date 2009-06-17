EU arms embargo against China and human rights

Twenty years ago, non-violent Chinese democracy protesters occupied Tiananmen Square for weeks to ask for more democracy and less corruption.

For 20 years now, the Communist Party of China (CPC) has been playing down or denying the seriousness of the protests and massacre. According to the Chinese authorities, the "4 June incident" allegedly only cost 241 lives, including soldiers, while experts evaluate the number of dead between 800 and 1,500.

No international investigation has...