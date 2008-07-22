Ad
Travel and financial sanctions have been extended on individuals and companies closed to Robert Mugabe (Photo: The Mint Julep)

EU toughens sanctions against Mugabe regime

by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

EU foreign ministers have stepped up their pressure against Robert Mugabe, Zimbabwean president for almost three decades, by adopting additional sanctions against his regime.

The fresh sanctions will see travel restrictions and a financial embargo imposed on 37 people and four companies connected to Robert Mugabe. Similar measures against 131 Zimbabwean officials have already been in place for some time.

The decision to extend the restrictive tools came in response to rigged pres...

