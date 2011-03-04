Money talks in EU-Russia relations

During Vladimir Putin's visit to Brussels last week, European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso did little else than whisper a shy question about human rights prior to a press conference. The EU certainly can and should do more.
Just two days before Mr Putin met Mr Barroso, back in Russia the authorities were busy threatening activist Evgenia Chirikova that her children would be taken away from her. A week earlier, Russian police had arrested activist Alla Chernyshova and her dau...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
