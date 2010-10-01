Asian leaders to pressure EU over IMF seats

The prickly topic of IMF seats is set to come up during talks between EU and Asian leaders in Brussels next week (4-5 October), while trade and currency issues are on the agenda for the following EU-China bilateral summit (6 October).

An additional EU-South Korea summit during the morning of 6 October will see the two sides finally sign a free trade agreement, widely billed as the EU's most ambitious to date but recently subject to last minute wrangling due to concerns over Europe's sm...