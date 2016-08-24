Ad
euobserver
The EU began training Libya's coastguard two years ago, but had to suspend activities due to the security situation (Photo: eeas.europa.eu)

EU signs deal to train Libya coastguard

EU & the World
Migration
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU navies are to start training the Libyan coastguard in a bid to curb migration from the divided north African nation.

The agreement was signed in Rome on Tuesday (23 August) by Italian rear admiral Enrico Credendino, who heads the EU’s anti-smuggler operation, Sophia, and by Libyan commodore Abdalh Toumia, who runs the country’s coastguard on behalf of the Government of National Accord (GNA), its UN-backed authority.

The training programme is to start on one of Sophia’s vessel...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldMigration

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Nato to join EU warships in Libya migrant operation
EU naval operation Sophia saved 5,700 lives
The EU began training Libya's coastguard two years ago, but had to suspend activities due to the security situation (Photo: eeas.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the WorldMigration

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections