EU signs deal to train Libya coastguard

EU navies are to start training the Libyan coastguard in a bid to curb migration from the divided north African nation.

The agreement was signed in Rome on Tuesday (23 August) by Italian rear admiral Enrico Credendino, who heads the EU’s anti-smuggler operation, Sophia, and by Libyan commodore Abdalh Toumia, who runs the country’s coastguard on behalf of the Government of National Accord (GNA), its UN-backed authority.

The training programme is to start on one of Sophia’s vessel...