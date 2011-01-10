Ad
euobserver
Thaci (l) with former EU foreign relations chief Javier Solana at a meeting in Brussels (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Kosovo PM interview: organ trafficking report is 'monstrous' slander

EU & the World
by Ekrem Krasniqi, PRISTINA,

Transcript of EUobserver's interview with Kosovar PM Hashim Thaci on the subject of the Council of Europe's resolution entitled " Inhuman treatment of people and illicit trafficking in human organs in Kosovo" of 12 December 2010 by Swiss politician Dick Marty.

The interview was carried out on 22 December 2010 in Albanian and translated into English by EUobserver.

EUobserver held off on publication ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Thaci (l) with former EU foreign relations chief Javier Solana at a meeting in Brussels (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections