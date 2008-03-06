EU-3 push for answers from Tehran over new nuclear allegations

Major EU powers Britain, Germany and France have called on Iran to answer allegations over its nuclear programme.

At a meeting of the board of governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency on Wednesday (5 March), the so-called EU-3 said that it was up to Tehran to show it was not aiming to build nuclear weapons.

"Over a wide range of issues on which the agency asked for clarification the answers are less than satisfactory," said Simon Smith, Britain's IAEA ambassador, speaki...