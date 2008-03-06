Ad
Gas centrifuges used in uranium enrichment (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU-3 push for answers from Tehran over new nuclear allegations

by Leigh Phillips,

Major EU powers Britain, Germany and France have called on Iran to answer allegations over its nuclear programme.

At a meeting of the board of governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency on Wednesday (5 March), the so-called EU-3 said that it was up to Tehran to show it was not aiming to build nuclear weapons.

"Over a wide range of issues on which the agency asked for clarification the answers are less than satisfactory," said Simon Smith, Britain's IAEA ambassador, speaki...

