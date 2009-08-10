Full text of draft legal complaint in Eyal Katorza case

Complaint with respect to infringements of Community Law.

Dear Madam, Sir,

1. We have the honor of introducing ourselves as legal counsels for Mr. Eyal Katorza, a European citizen of French nationality currently residing on YY, ZZ, Israel.\t

2. Our client wishes to lodge a complaint with the European Commission through the Secretariat-General of the Commission for the following infringements of Community Law:

a. Article 3.2 of the European Treaty provides that the ...