EU condemns death penalty on Bulgarian nurses

The EU has condemned the re-confirmation by Libya's Supreme Court of death penalties for six medics accused of infecting local children with HIV.

The EU's external relations commissioner Benita Ferrero-Waldner said she "deeply regretted" that Libya's top judicial body on Wednesday (11 July) upheld the capital punishment for the five Bulgarian nurses and a Palestinian doctor, as first adopted in 2004.

She added however that Brussels is hoping for a referral of the matter to the ...