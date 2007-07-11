Ad
Fifty-six of the 438 children infected at the Benghazi hospital in 1998 have since died (Photo: European Community, 2005)

EU condemns death penalty on Bulgarian nurses

by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

The EU has condemned the re-confirmation by Libya's Supreme Court of death penalties for six medics accused of infecting local children with HIV.

The EU's external relations commissioner Benita Ferrero-Waldner said she "deeply regretted" that Libya's top judicial body on Wednesday (11 July) upheld the capital punishment for the five Bulgarian nurses and a Palestinian doctor, as first adopted in 2004.

She added however that Brussels is hoping for a referral of the matter to the ...

