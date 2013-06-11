Russia blames EU for airline data fiasco

Russia and the EU are continuing to trade blame in a clash on air passenger data, as airlines count down days to deadline.
If nothing changes in the next 20 days, EU airlines will from 1 July be forced to hand over passengers' personal data, such as credit card details, to Russian security services under a new law.
If they do not comply, Russia might ground the 53,000-or-so European flights which transit over Siberia to Asia each year.
But if they do comply, they will foul ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
