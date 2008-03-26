Ad
euobserver
Activists from 'Reporters without borders' are calling for a boycott of the opening ceremony (Photo: Reporters Without Borders)

Sarkozy does not exclude boycotting Olympics opening

by Elitsa Vucheva,

French president Nicolas Sarkozy on Tuesday (25 March) did not rule out boycotting the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games on 8 August in Beijing following China's crackdown on Tibet.

Violence erupted in Tibet's capital, Lhasa, on 14 March after several days of anti-government protests led by Tibetan monks. The clashes have caused the death of more than 100 people so far according to human rights groups, and have prompted international protests and demonstrations.

Asked by journ...

