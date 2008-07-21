Barroso calls for more concessions from developing economies ahead of WTO talks

All eyes are on Geneva on Monday (21 July) as world trade talks open in a last-ditch attempt at reaching a global agreement some seven years after discussions were launched.

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso, in a statement released on Sunday night as trade ministers from 30 nations met for dinner in the Swiss city ahead of the negotiations, called the talks the "last great opportunity" for a deal, and called on the third world to make greater concessions.

"For tho...