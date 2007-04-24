Berlin submits new Central Asia text to EU diplomats

The EU plans to use high-level political meetings, education, trade and a string of new EU institutes across Central Asia to nurture stability and diversify gas supplies, according to a draft German policy paper to be attached to the June EU summit conclusions, seen by EUobserver.

"The EU has a strong interest in a peaceful, democratic and economically prosperous Central Asia...Gas deliveries from the region are of special importance to the EU," says the 10-page document, written by th...