Ukraine and Gazprom strike deal on gas dispute

After a week of negotiations, Russian state-controlled gas monopoly Gazprom and Ukraine have come to an agreement that settles their latest energy dispute.

On Tuesday (9 October), Ukrainian prime minister Viktor Yanukovich and his Russian counterpart Viktor Zubkov said during a televised meeting that they avoided a prolongation of their latest quarrel by reaching a deal on repayment terms for Kiev's €1.4 billion debt.

"We created a mechanism allowing us to regulate this issue," th...