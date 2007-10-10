Ad
euobserver
"We still have difficult times ahead" (Photo: European Commission)

Ukraine and Gazprom strike deal on gas dispute

EU & the World
by Jochen Luypaert,

After a week of negotiations, Russian state-controlled gas monopoly Gazprom and Ukraine have come to an agreement that settles their latest energy dispute.

On Tuesday (9 October), Ukrainian prime minister Viktor Yanukovich and his Russian counterpart Viktor Zubkov said during a televised meeting that they avoided a prolongation of their latest quarrel by reaching a deal on repayment terms for Kiev's €1.4 billion debt.

"We created a mechanism allowing us to regulate this issue," th...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
"We still have difficult times ahead" (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections