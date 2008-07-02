Ad
The Mercosur HQ in Uruguay (Photo: Vince Alongi)

Latin American leaders condemn 'racist' EU law

by Leigh Phillips,

Latin American leaders have sharply criticised as "barbarous", "xenophobic" and "racist" new European Union legislation on clandestine immigration that allows extended detention of undocumented workers.

"It hurts us deeply that there is no respect for the human rights of Latin American immigrants, who had to leave and seek elsewhere what they don't have in their own lands - just like their grandparents did," said Uruguayan President Tabare Vazquez, speaking at the 35th summit of the Mer...

