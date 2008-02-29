Russia to elect Vladimir Putin's successor

Russian voters will go to the polls on on Sunday (2 March) to elect a new president, with the Kremlin-backed Dmitry Medvedev seen as almost certain to win the country's most powerful seat.



Mr Medvedev currently serves as a first deputy prime minister as well as a chairman of Russia's state-run gas monopoly, Gazprom. He is a close ally of the outgoing President Vladimir Putin.

"Every voice of yours will be important," Mr Putin said in his farewell address on Friday (29 February), u...