Ad
euobserver
The opposition has pledged to continue its protests until Mikheil Saakashvili resigns (Photo: EUobserver)

Anti-Saakashvili protests kick off peacefully

EU & the World
by Valentina Pop, TBILISI,

Some 50,000 people gathered peacefully Thursday (9 April) afternoon in front of the Georgian parliament asking for president Mikheil Saakashvili's resignation.

"Misha, go home!" and "Protect Georgia from tyranny" were some of the slogans shouted by protesters gathered by 13 opposition parties who pledged to stay on the streets until the president resigns.

Some protesters blamed the president for widespread unemployment and poor pensions, waving the Soviet flag Georgia used to h...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
The opposition has pledged to continue its protests until Mikheil Saakashvili resigns (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections