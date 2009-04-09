Anti-Saakashvili protests kick off peacefully

Some 50,000 people gathered peacefully Thursday (9 April) afternoon in front of the Georgian parliament asking for president Mikheil Saakashvili's resignation.

"Misha, go home!" and "Protect Georgia from tyranny" were some of the slogans shouted by protesters gathered by 13 opposition parties who pledged to stay on the streets until the president resigns.

Some protesters blamed the president for widespread unemployment and poor pensions, waving the Soviet flag Georgia used to h...