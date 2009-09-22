Ad
The Rose Revolution in 2003 saw Tbilisi split from Moscow and put Mr Sakashvili in power (Photo: Wikipedia)

Intellectuals urge EU to protect Georgia

by Andrew Rettman,

A group of intellectuals and former statesmen from eastern Europe have in an open letter warned the EU not to tolerate Russia's partition of Georgia.

"We urge the EU's 27 democratic leaders to define a proactive strategy to help Georgia peacefully regain its territorial integrity," the statement, published in leading European newspapers such as the Guardian and Gazeta Wyborcza on Tuesday (23 September), said.

"The failure of western democracies to respond to the dismemberment of ...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

