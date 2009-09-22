Intellectuals urge EU to protect Georgia

A group of intellectuals and former statesmen from eastern Europe have in an open letter warned the EU not to tolerate Russia's partition of Georgia.

"We urge the EU's 27 democratic leaders to define a proactive strategy to help Georgia peacefully regain its territorial integrity," the statement, published in leading European newspapers such as the Guardian and Gazeta Wyborcza on Tuesday (23 September), said.

"The failure of western democracies to respond to the dismemberment of ...