Ashton in Vilnius: The EU said letting Syria off the hook would create 'a dreadful precedent' (Photo: EEAS)

EU blames Syria for gas attack, urges UN action

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU countries have said Syria used chemical weapons against its own people, but want the US and France to give the UN more time.

The bloc's foreign ministers noted in a statement on Saturday (7 September) that: "Information from a wide variety of sources … seems to indicate strong evidence that the Syrian regime is responsible for these attacks."

They called the gas attack, which killed hundreds of civilians on the outskirts of Damascus on 21 August, "a war crime and a crime again...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

