EU blames Syria for gas attack, urges UN action

EU countries have said Syria used chemical weapons against its own people, but want the US and France to give the UN more time.

The bloc's foreign ministers noted in a statement on Saturday (7 September) that: "Information from a wide variety of sources … seems to indicate strong evidence that the Syrian regime is responsible for these attacks."

They called the gas attack, which killed hundreds of civilians on the outskirts of Damascus on 21 August, "a war crime and a crime again...