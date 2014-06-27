EU issues Russia sanctions ultimatum

EU countries have given Russia and pro-Russia forces in Ukraine until Monday (30 June) to meet four conditions or face extra sanctions.

They said at a summit in Brussels on Friday the rebels must: give full access to international monitors; give control of border checkpoints back to Kiev; release all hostages; and “launch substantial negotiations” on a peace plan.

“The [EU] Council will assess the situation and, should it be required, adopt necessary decisions [sanctions],” they...