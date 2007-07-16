West alarmed by Russian pull-out of arms treaty

NATO, along with several EU states and the US, has shown deep frustration over Russia's decision to pull out of a key arms control treaty, saying it was "a disappointing step in wrong direction".

"NATO regrets this decision by the Russian Federation", a NATO spokesman said on Saturday (14 July), adding, "the allies consider this treaty to be an important cornerstone of European security and stability".

Over the weekend, Russian president Vladimir Putin signed a decree suspending...