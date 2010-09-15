Ad
euobserver
Kuneralp: 'Look at the photos from the 1960s where you can see Turkish workers arriving in train stations in Germany - they were greeted with flowers' (Photo: zz77)

Turkey: Reding's Roma statement could help EU foreign policy

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The Turkish ambassador to the EU, Selim Kuneralp, has said that Viviane Reding's attack on French Roma expulsions will help non-EU countries to swallow Brussels' criticism of human rights in future.

Speaking to EUobserver on Tuesday (14 September), a few hours after the EU commissioner dubbed as a "disgrace" the French policy of mass Roma deportations, the senior diplomat said: "I am very happy to see the commission showing the same kind of sensitivity to human rights violations at home...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Kuneralp: 'Look at the photos from the 1960s where you can see Turkish workers arriving in train stations in Germany - they were greeted with flowers' (Photo: zz77)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections