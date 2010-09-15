Turkey: Reding's Roma statement could help EU foreign policy

The Turkish ambassador to the EU, Selim Kuneralp, has said that Viviane Reding's attack on French Roma expulsions will help non-EU countries to swallow Brussels' criticism of human rights in future.

Speaking to EUobserver on Tuesday (14 September), a few hours after the EU commissioner dubbed as a "disgrace" the French policy of mass Roma deportations, the senior diplomat said: "I am very happy to see the commission showing the same kind of sensitivity to human rights violations at home...