Turkey: Reding's Roma statement could help EU foreign policy

The Turkish ambassador to the EU, Selim Kuneralp, has said that Viviane Reding's attack on French Roma expulsions will help non-EU countries to swallow Brussels' criticism of human rights in future.
Speaking to EUobserver on Tuesday (14 September), a few hours after the EU commissioner dubbed as a "disgrace" the French policy of mass Roma deportations, the senior diplomat said: "I am very happy to see the commission showing the same kind of sensitivity to human rights violations at home...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
