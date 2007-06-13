EU's secretive counter-terror group to face scrutiny

The EU is exploring ways to increase the accountability of an obscure "working group" called "Clearing House," which sees EU member state secret service agents meet regularly in Brussels to share counter-terrorism intelligence.

The group - which was set up in reaction to the 9/11 attacks in the US - is part of the EU's common foreign and security policy branch, with a December 2001 EU "common position" mandating that "information shall be exchanged between member states" to help curb t...