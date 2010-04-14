Ad
EU development assistance has been hit hard by the economic crisis (Photo: European Communities/ECHO/Vicente Raimundo)

EU states drifting from development aid goals

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The latest figures on development aid from European Union member states from the OECD suggest that the bloc is drifting away from commitments to deliver 0.7 percent of its gross national income in development assistance by 2015.

In 2009, largely as a result of the financial crisis, some of the biggest EU economies, Germany, Italy and Spain let their aid flows drop.

According to numbers released on Wednesday by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development's Developmen...

