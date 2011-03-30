EU police in Kosovo: We are not interested in popularity

A spokeswoman for the EU police mission in Kosovo, Eulex, has said its work in pursuing alleged Kosovar war criminals will not be swayed by protests.

Speaking to EUobserver from Pristina on Wednesday (30 March), Eulex spokeswoman Kristiina Herodes said: "We are a rule of law mission and we have to carry out our mandate. We have executive power on war crimes cases, so we have to carry out our duties. This is not a beauty contest. We are here for serious business."

She added: "We re...