Ad
euobserver
Anti-Eulex graffiti in Kosovo. The EU police is haemorrhaging support as it targets alleged ethnic-Albanian war crimes (Photo: Pim de Kuijer)

EU police in Kosovo: We are not interested in popularity

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

A spokeswoman for the EU police mission in Kosovo, Eulex, has said its work in pursuing alleged Kosovar war criminals will not be swayed by protests.

Speaking to EUobserver from Pristina on Wednesday (30 March), Eulex spokeswoman Kristiina Herodes said: "We are a rule of law mission and we have to carry out our mandate. We have executive power on war crimes cases, so we have to carry out our duties. This is not a beauty contest. We are here for serious business."

She added: "We re...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Anti-Eulex graffiti in Kosovo. The EU police is haemorrhaging support as it targets alleged ethnic-Albanian war crimes (Photo: Pim de Kuijer)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections