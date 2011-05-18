Ad
euobserver
Anti-Gaddafi graffiti on wall of old government building in Benghazi (Photo: Al Jazeera)

EU gears up for post-Gaddafi role in Libya

EU & the World
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

One month after France, Britain and Italy sent military trainers to help the Libyan opposition in its fight against the Gaddafi regime, the EU is about to open its own liaison office in Benghazi to give more long-term, institutional support to the Transitional National Council (TNC).

"Our vision is that the UN and the EU will play a leading role in the post-Gaddafi period. A lot of work is now gearing up on what the priorities are, the interaction with the TNC, which has been very open ...

EU & the World
euobserver

