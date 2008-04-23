Ad
euobserver
MEPs criticised Washington's divisive approach (Photo: European Parliament)

US visa talks criticised by MEPs

EU & the World
by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

MEPs have strongly criticised both Washington and the go-it-alone attitude of several member states for opening bilateral talks on tightened travel security measures in return for visa-free travel.

"We express our regret at Washington's choice to enter into bilateral agreements with the recent members of the EU," Italian MEP Claudio Fava, speaking on behalf of the socialists in the European Parliament, said on Wednesday (23 April), describing the move as "completely unacceptable".

<...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
MEPs criticised Washington's divisive approach (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections