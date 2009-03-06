Ad
euobserver
Mr Medvedev has promised to stamp out what he called "legal nihilism" in Russia (Photo: kremlin.ru)

EU sees Khodorkovsky trial as test of Russian president

EU & the World
by Philippa Runner, Brussels,

EU kremlinologists are watching the trial of fallen oil baron Mikhail Khodorkovksy to see if Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has the power to make good on promises of legal reform.

Mr Khodorkovsky, the founder of now-defunct oil firm Yukos, stands accused of stealing over €20 billion from the company in a new trial which opened in Moscow on Tuesday (3 March).

Once Russia's richest man, he fell from grace in 2003 after promoting political transparency and human rights. He has spe...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Mr Medvedev has promised to stamp out what he called "legal nihilism" in Russia (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections