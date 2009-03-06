EU sees Khodorkovsky trial as test of Russian president

EU kremlinologists are watching the trial of fallen oil baron Mikhail Khodorkovksy to see if Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has the power to make good on promises of legal reform.

Mr Khodorkovsky, the founder of now-defunct oil firm Yukos, stands accused of stealing over €20 billion from the company in a new trial which opened in Moscow on Tuesday (3 March).

Once Russia's richest man, he fell from grace in 2003 after promoting political transparency and human rights. He has spe...