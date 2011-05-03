Middle class pushing Chinese climate action, says EU commissioner

China has begun to rethink its environment policies due to pressure from a growing middle class, EU climate action commissioner Connie Hedegaard said during a visit in South Korea on Tuesday (3 May).

"I believe China has realised there is a limit to how much it can grow its economy without taking into consideration energy considerations, environmental considerations, air pollution, water quality, things like that," she said of the 80th biggest CO2 emitter per capita on the planet but th...