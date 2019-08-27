This is the new European Commission, so far

The Finnish EU presidency's deadline for European Commission nominations elapsed on Monday (26 August).

Two EU states (France and Italy) have not proposed any one yet and the UK will not do so due to Brexit.

But with 25 out of 28 countries having declared candidates, the composition of the next EU executive is coming to light and the selection process is under way.

Eight existing commissioners are hoping to return for another five years, according to official statements and media reports.

They are: Latvia's Valdis Dombrovskis; Mariya Gabriel from Bulgaria; Austria's Joannes Hahn; Phil Hogan from Ireland; the Czech Republic's Vera Jourova; Maros Sefcovic from Slovakia; the Netherlands' Frans Timmermans; and Margrethe Vestager from Denmark.

Some of the other candidates are also familiar faces in the EU capital.

Spanish foreign minister Josep Borrel, who is to be the next EU foreign affairs chief, is a former European Parliament president.

Didier Reynders is Belgium's foreign and defence minister and Margaritis Schinas from Greece is the current commission spokesman.

The next commission president, German politician Ursula von Der Leyen, the first woman ever to hold the post, has 10 other women to choose from so far.

Some are former ministers: Helena Dalli (Malta); Ylva Johansson (Sweden); Rovana Plumb (Romania); Kadri Simson (Estonia); and Jutta Urpilainen (Finland).

But von Der Leyen's target is to have 13 women out of the next 28 EU commissioners, and she has threatened to reject male candidates if need be.

"Since 1958, there have been 183 commissioners. Only 35 were women. That is fewer than 20 percent. We represent half of our population. We want our fair share," she said in the EU parliament in July.

"If member states do not propose enough female commissioners, I will not hesitate to ask for new names," she added.

Von der Leyen is currently holding informal interviews and "working really hard on reaching this target", a commission spokeswoman said in Brussels on Monday.

"The process of proposing candidates is still ongoing," the spokeswoman added.

Allocation of portfolios and EU parliament hearings and votes will come later down the line.

Meanwhile, two EU countries - Hungary and Slovakia - have never proposed female candidates.

But Hungary and Poland, whose nationalist governments have clashed with the EU in recent times, did not propose ruling party zealots, at least.

Hungary's Laszlo Trocsanyi is a former judge and diplomat, while Janusz Wojciechowski is Poland's member of the Court of Auditors, an EU financial watchdog in Luxembourg.

The centre right European People's Party (EPP) and centre-left Socialists and Democrats (S&D) dominate the field more so than they did in the EU parliament election in May, with nine candidates each.

The liberals have four names and the others are either anti-federalist, Green, or unaffiliated, such as Slovenia's Janez Lenarcic, a career diplomat.

The numbers are slightly skewed because Romania has proposed two alternative people - Plumb, a socialist minister, as well as Dan Nica, a socialist MEP.