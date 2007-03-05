EU continues to haggle over renewable energy goals

EU member states are still at loggerheads over whether to set a binding 20 percent target for renewable energy in the bloc by 2020, while a new survey shows that more than three quarter of Europeans want the EU to set concrete targets.

Most of the 27 EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels on Monday (5 March) voiced concern at making a fixed EU target on renewable energy, such as wind, sun, water and soil energy as well as waste management.

Germany, the current holder of the agen...