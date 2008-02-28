Barroso admits legitimacy problem for commission president post

European commission president Jose Manuel Barroso has said that the European elections, regularly marked by voter apathy and low turnout, create a legitimacy problem for his post.

"I really believe we have a problem there," said Mr Barroso responding to a question about whether European citizens should have the power to directly elect the person to fill his post.

He added that: "From a formal point of view, its a perfect system" but admitted that in practice it is different.