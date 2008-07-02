EU trade commissioner hits back at Sarkozy

EU trade commissioner Peter Mandelson has fired back at criticism by French President Nicolas Sarkozy, arguing that Mr Sarkozy's statements were "undermining" the EU's position in world trade talks.

"I am being undermined and Europe's negotiating position in the world trade talks is being weakened and I regret that," Mr Mandelson told the BBC's Newsnight programme on Tuesday (1 July).

"It is very disappointing because the mandate under which I am negotiating in the world trade ta...