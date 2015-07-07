Belgian town 'opts out' of EU-US trade treaty

St. Gilles is a village-like municipality in the Brussels region, where some of the Art Nouveau-style houses are occupied by trendy bars and pop-up stores.

It occupies 2.5 square kilometres of the European Union's 4.4 million square kilometres, and houses just under 50,000 people – around 0.0098 percent of the EU population.

But despite its small size, its city council recently adopted a resolution with which it hopes to influence negotiations between the European Commission and t...