Ad
euobserver
Every Monday, St. Gilles' Van Meenen square has a market - will it be excluded from the US-EU free-trade area? (Photo: Jean-Paul Remy)

Belgian town 'opts out' of EU-US trade treaty

EU Political
Green Economy
Regions & Cities
by Peter Teffer, St. Gilles,

St. Gilles is a village-like municipality in the Brussels region, where some of the Art Nouveau-style houses are occupied by trendy bars and pop-up stores.

It occupies 2.5 square kilometres of the European Union's 4.4 million square kilometres, and houses just under 50,000 people – around 0.0098 percent of the EU population.

But despite its small size, its city council recently adopted a resolution with which it hopes to influence negotiations between the European Commission and t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen EconomyRegions & Cities

Related articles

Setback for TTIP as Congress holds on to trade powers
Investor court issue still bedevils TTIP vote
Every Monday, St. Gilles' Van Meenen square has a market - will it be excluded from the US-EU free-trade area? (Photo: Jean-Paul Remy)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen EconomyRegions & Cities
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections