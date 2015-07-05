Ad
euobserver
Poster using German finance minister Schaeuble as a mascot for the No vote (Photo: Eric Maurice)

Greek voters resent EU pressure

EU Political
by Eric Maurice, ATHENS,

The Greek people's relationship with Europe is the crux of Sunday's (5 July) referendum. Voters have mixed feelings and the EU, on occasion, is doing little to help

The Greek PM has said that Greeks "are not deciding about staying in Europe”.

But many EU leaders, such as European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, have said that a "No would mean that Greece is saying No to Europe".

For some voters, this kind of narrative fuels No-feeling.

"Merkel, Juncker and S...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Athens on edge as referendum looms
Yes or No: The consequences will be dire
Did Tsipras always want a euro exit?
'It's Greeks against Greeks'
Poster using German finance minister Schaeuble as a mascot for the No vote (Photo: Eric Maurice)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections