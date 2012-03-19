Hollande 'not alone' in bid to re-open fiscal treaty

French Socialist candidate Francois Hollande has claimed he is "not alone" in his bid to re-negotiate the treaty on fiscal discipline.

Meanwhile, Ireland is likely to wait for the outcome of the French elections before holding a referendum on it.

"I will re-negotiate the treaty on budgetary discipline not only for France, but for the whole of Europe," he said during a campaign speech in Paris on Saturday (17 March), adding that the pact focuses on austerity only and does little t...