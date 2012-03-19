Ad
euobserver
Hollande's position is beginning to affect other EU countries on the treaty (Photo: Francois Hollande)

Hollande 'not alone' in bid to re-open fiscal treaty

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

French Socialist candidate Francois Hollande has claimed he is "not alone" in his bid to re-negotiate the treaty on fiscal discipline.

Meanwhile, Ireland is likely to wait for the outcome of the French elections before holding a referendum on it.

"I will re-negotiate the treaty on budgetary discipline not only for France, but for the whole of Europe," he said during a campaign speech in Paris on Saturday (17 March), adding that the pact focuses on austerity only and does little t...

EU Political

Hollande's position is beginning to affect other EU countries on the treaty (Photo: Francois Hollande)

EU Political
