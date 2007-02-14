Ad
euobserver
Lighting up: no longer a problem in the European parliament (Photo: EUobserver)

EU parliament does u-turn on smoking ban

EU Political
by Lucia Kubosova,

The European Parliament's new leadership has dropped a complete ban on smoking in the House and decided to re-introduce smoking areas, with critics saying the move sends a negative message just as the EU is boosting an anti-smoking drive.

The ban on smoking inside the EU parliament took force at the beginning of 2007 but after the mid-January reshuffle in the assembly's office - consisting of the president and 14 vice-presidents - the new leaders agreed to set up special smoking areas.<...

