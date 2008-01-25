Irish opposition leader demands date be set for treaty referendum

Irish opposition leader Enda Kenny has called on Prime Minister Bertie Ahern to set a date for the referendum on the Lisbon Treaty.

Uncertainty over a date was allowing "anti-European groups" to fill the vacuum, Mr Kenny, leader of the centrist Fine Gael party, said during a visit to Brussels on Thursday (24 January).

"The efforts of the many groups who support the treaty are being seriously hampered by the continuing uncertainty as to the timing of the referendum vote," he said.<...