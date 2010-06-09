Netherlands to elect EU-wary liberal

Dutch voters are expected to vote in their first 'liberal' leader since World War I in elections on Wednesday (9 Jun): Mark Rutte, the eurosceptic-lite chief of the VVD party, who looks set to turn the Netherlands from one of the EU's biggest supporters into a UK-style fan of opt-outs and a foe of further integration.

According to last-minute polls from Synovate, the VVD, a pro-business liberal party that in other countries would normally take the name "conservative," was leading on 33 ...