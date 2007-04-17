Brussels declines to endorse 2013 date for Turkey's EU entry

The European Commission has welcomed Turkey's 400-page timetable for implementing EU legislation but refused to comment in advance on Ankara's desire to join the bloc by 2013.
Turkey's foreign minister Abdullah Gul unveiled his country's roadmap towards EU membership on Tuesday (17 April), with details on forthcoming legislative proposals aiming to put Turkey's laws in line with European legislation.
The plan includes reforms in eight areas temporarily blocked from further negoti...
