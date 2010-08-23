Sweden denies US pressure in WikiLeaks affair

Sweden has moved to counter speculation that it is involved in a Pentagon 'dirty tricks' campaign against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

Irena Busic, a spokeswoman for Swedish foreign minister Carl Bildt, on Saturday (21 August) told EUobserver that there has been no co-ordination between Washington and Stockholm on the Assange case. "There hasn't been any contact at all between the US and the foreign ministry, and minister Bildt. There was no contact on this at all," she said.