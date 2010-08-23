Ad
Mr Assange: said the public rape charge will damage his name even though it has been withdrawn (Photo: Wikipedia)

Sweden denies US pressure in WikiLeaks affair

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Sweden has moved to counter speculation that it is involved in a Pentagon 'dirty tricks' campaign against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

Irena Busic, a spokeswoman for Swedish foreign minister Carl Bildt, on Saturday (21 August) told EUobserver that there has been no co-ordination between Washington and Stockholm on the Assange case. "There hasn't been any contact at all between the US and the foreign ministry, and minister Bildt. There was no contact on this at all," she said.

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

